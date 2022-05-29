The Canberra Times
The Informer: Dutton key to bring Liberals back to 'sensible centre'?

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:50am
Peter Dutton, who is almost certain to be named Opposition Leader on Monday, may have a public reputation as an arch-conservative and national security hawk, but some moderate Liberals believe he may be the key to bringing the party back to the 'sensible centre'.

Lanie Tindale

