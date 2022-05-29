Canberran duo Steven Lustica and Nikolai Topor-Stanley have together spent decades in the A-League, and in that time became household names in Australian soccer. But helping Western United claim the club's maiden championship after only three years in the competition is the accomplishment that makes them most proud.
"It's definitely right up there with one of the greatest achievements in my career," Lustica told The Canberra Times.
"I won the championship with Brisbane Roar in 2014, but this is different. This is extra special. It's a new club. Then to make a grand final and to win it, with so many people not backing us to come this far.
"It was an unbelievable night. I'm super proud of the of the boys.
"You're never safe until the final whistle, especially in a grand final anything can happen. Once that final whistle went, we knew that the title was ours."
Topor-Stanley was unable to play in the match having suffered a foot injury in the final game of the regular season, and had mixed emotions after their win over Melbourne City on Saturday night, choking back tears while celebrating.
"It's hard to put into words to be honest," he said. "Personally it's been a long career of many ups and downs and this is my first title, even though I couldn't play a part in it due to injury which is unfortunate. It's bittersweet.
"It's only the beginning of the history of the club ... it's incredible to be a part of it."
Lustica too was dealing with a calf issue in the lead-up to the grand final.
"The last couple of weeks I've been touch and go," he said. "I trained most of the week and luckily it pulled up alright. So I was just happy to be able to get through 60 minutes."
Western United went into the grand final as underdogs against City. The men in light blue quickly found their backs to the wall though when Nuno Reis' own goal was the fastest scored in an A-League decider and Joe Marston Medallist Aleksandar Prijovic helped put Western United further in front before half-time.
City had no answer in the second half, and at full-time there were incredible scenes as legendary Socceroo John Aloisi won his first championship as a coach, in just his first season with Western United.
"He deserves this. He's up there with the best coaches in the country," Lustica said of Aloisi.
"He's been unbelievable, to be honest, since the first day he came to the club. I've had the privilege to work with him before in Brisbane so I knew the quality of coach that we were getting."
Lustica said the party continued all through the evening after the grand final and into the early hours, with fans gathering in Melbourne the next day to keep the celebrations rolling. The 31-year-old is hoping that momentum for the club continues after their "fabulous" support this season.
"That was the best I've seen from our fans. The away section was fully packed out, singing and chanting all game. It was great to see," he said.
"That is something that we're looking forward to next season, to build on our fanbase to continue to grow.
"The celebrations will go on for the next few days.
"To win grand finals, that doesn't come around that often, so you've got to make the most of it. We're going to enjoy this time and then go on holidays and prepare for next season."
Lustica is also keen to head back to Canberra in the coming months with his wedding scheduled in two weeks, and family reunions in the capital on the cards.
