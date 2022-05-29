The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Brumbies promise to learn from 'off night' ahead of home final against Hurricanes

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moana Pasifika flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano and Dan McKellar catch up after the Brumbies 10-point loss in Auckland. Picture: Getty Images

Mark June 4 in your diaries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.