The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL talking points: Jamal Fogarty's Raiders debut shows playmaking promise in loss to Parramatta

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 29 2022 - 9:22am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamal Fogarty made his long-awaited Raiders debut on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

Jamal Fogarty had to wait a bit longer to make his Raiders debut than he would have wanted, but in Round 12 the halfback finally make his return from a pre-season injury, and he looked right at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.