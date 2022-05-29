Jamal Fogarty had to wait a bit longer to make his Raiders debut than he would have wanted, but in Round 12 the halfback finally make his return from a pre-season injury, and he looked right at home on Sunday.
It was a slightly rusty start with his first bomb too deep, gifting Parramatta a seven-tackle set, but after that moment he settled in. Fogarty had a try-saving intercept attempt from his own try-line and later his kick for Wighton to contest with former Raider Bailey Simonsson led to Sebastian Kris picking up the crumbs and scoring his third try in his last three games as starting centre. The conversion delivered the No.7 his first points for the Green Machine.
Advertisement
A blemish was a slightly comical forward pass with his back to the uprights that denied Xavier Savage a try.
"He brings a lot of control in his play," coach Ricky Stuart said of Fogarty. "It's only his first game so he's going to improve with Jacko [Wighton].
"His kicking game was massive for us, only with Jacko, so the more that combination gets playing together we're going to get better and better. Especially with Xavier out the back at the moment."
There's something about Xavier Savage that is just must-watch. Whenever he gets the ball he is sizing up the defence, looking for holes to punch through with that wicked side-step and speed.
Starting at fullback for the first time this season after Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was sidelined, Savage was thrown in the deep end against Parramatta's lively attack. The youngster did an admirable job in defence too.
He was forced off the field for a HIA near full-time though he should be right to go next week.
Sebastian Kris has earned the nickname Mr Right Place Right Time. That's not to say there's anything flukey about this uncanny ability to be Johnny-on-the-spot when it counts.
Kris has been in sensational form of late, always putting himself in position to pounce on any sniff of an opportunity and his double against Parramatta was just reward.
Corey Horsburgh had a lowlight he'd soon rather forget, with a sliding doors moment proving a decisive second half momentum-changer in the loss to the Eels.
The big man found himself on the end of a loose ball after a Raiders bomb inside the Eels' 20-metre line, but the forward didn't hear the referee's six-again call and thought it was still the last tackle. He panicked and had a rare showcase of his kicking skills allowing the Eels to recover the ball. Parramatta then charged down the other side of the 50-metre line, making a break to put through Dylan Brown to score the game-winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.