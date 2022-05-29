It was a slightly rusty start with his first bomb too deep, gifting Parramatta a seven-tackle set, but after that moment he settled in. Fogarty had a try-saving intercept attempt from his own try-line and later his kick for Wighton to contest with former Raider Bailey Simonsson led to Sebastian Kris picking up the crumbs and scoring his third try in his last three games as starting centre. The conversion delivered the No.7 his first points for the Green Machine.

