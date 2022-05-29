The Canberra Times

Labor committed to tax cuts despite budget troubles: Anthony Albanese

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new Labor government won't backflip on its support for tax cuts for high-income earners despite the state of the budget, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.