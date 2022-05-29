Although it is generally wrong to kick a man when he is down, I need to make an exception (and I am only wearing my softest sheepskin Ugg boot moccasins and can do little lasting harm) in the case of Scott Morrison.
Readers, didst thou notice how his widely reported chosen readings from the Bible in his church on the morning after his and his party's election humiliation were, typically, bulldozingly all about him?
Advertisement
A better man might have chosen biblical verses appropriate to our nation and its people or to humanity as a whole. Instead he felt entitled to tell everyone how personally bruised he felt and how certain he was that God (the busy Almighty putting aside all His other urgent works to attend to ScoMo) was going to step in to buoy him, Morrison, up.
The Guardian reported that "Morrison returned to the Pentecostal church, in his home electorate of Cook, on Sunday morning".
"I'm very pleased that the last thing I say as PM is here. So I'm not going to rely on my own words," he said, again choking back tears as he read off his phone from the Bible's Book of Habakkuk, verses 3:17.
"Even if the fig tree does not blossom and there is no fruit on the vines ... yet I will triumph in the Lord ..." Morrison read.
In a second reading, Morrison quoted, "Do not rejoice over me, enemy of mine. Though I fall, I will rise. Though I live in darkness, the Lord is a light for me."
I suppose I am one of the enemies of Scott Morrison being told here not to "rejoice" at his humiliation. But like millions of Australians, I'm sorry, I just can't help myself, can't stop feeling glad that at the election of 2022 Morrison was a fig tree that didn't blossom.
Again, a more Christian man than Morrison might have used that Sunday-morning-in-church moment to show repentance. He had so much to be repentant about. He might have asked forgiveness for in the last hours of the campaign having so shamelessly raised the fake spectre of a new Armada of boat people getting ready to come if Albo won.
The wickedness of that! God (if He exists, and this heavenly election result suggests He does) was surely appalled by it.
Just as Morrison felt the need to go to church on the morning after the election, millions of Australians must have felt the need to find some way to give thanks for the election result.
A lapsed Anglican, I did feel some residual churchgoing twitchings. Instead I went out to play tennis (under clear blue skies suddenly clearer and bluer than they have been for three years). As I played, my heart was full of thanks for the miracle of democratic elections, for this miracle of the Australian voters' discerning judgment of Scott Morrison's worth.
It won't have occurred to the overthrown Morrison that the gorgeous election result was God's own doing, but it has occurred to lots of grateful Australians. Had I gone to church to thank God on the morning after the election, my choice of an appropriate chapter and verse would have been Exodus chapter 15, verse 21: "Sing ye to the Lord, for He hath triumphed gloriously."
In that passage of Exodus we see God enabling Good to triumph over Evil with a miracle even more spectacular than His 2022 election result. It is His parting and then his righteous, Evil-smiting closing again of the Red Sea. (Go to YouTube to see Cecil B. DeMille's thrilling 1956 Hollywood depiction of this miracle in The Ten Commandments.)
Then With Evil duly smashed to smithereens a rejoicing Miriam the Prophetess takes up her timbrel and urges everyone to dance for joy and to "Sing ye to the Lord, for He hath triumphed gloriously."
Some of us, if we choose to put a biblical interpretation on last Saturday's heavenly election result, will see it as an example of God triumphing gloriously.
What's that, readers? In your post-election rapture you want to take up Miriam's invitation to sing and dance? Then, using God's gifts of Google and YouTube you'll find a rejoicing soloist and an enraptured choir to karaoke along with in Handel's bliss-packed setting of this happy passage from Exodus in his oratorio Israel in Egypt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.