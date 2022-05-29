As Canberrans enjoy a public holiday on this Reconciliation Day Monday, most COVID-19 testing centres remain open.
This includes the Garran Surge Centre which opened at 7.30am and will closes at 9pm.
Garran surge centre (7.30am - 9pm)
Mitchell drive-through (10.30am - 6pm)
Holt Capital Pathology (8am - 12pm)
Kambah drive-through (8am - 12pm)
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
