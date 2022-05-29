The Canberra Times
Nationals meet to resolve three-way leadership tussle with Barnaby Joyce, David Littleproud, Darren Chester to contest

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:53am, first published May 29 2022 - 10:36pm
Darren Chester, Barnaby Joyce and David Littleproud are contesting the Nationals leadership. Pictures (L-R): Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz, Dion Georgopoulos

Nationals MPs will meet at 10am this morning in Canberra to resolve a three-way leadership contest which is set to define the party's direction after the Coalition's federal election defeat.

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

