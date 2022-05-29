Nationals MPs will meet at 10am this morning in Canberra to resolve a three-way leadership contest which is set to define the party's direction after the Coalition's federal election defeat.
Party leader Barnaby Joyce, deputy David Littleproud and former veterans affairs minister Darren Chester are jostling for the top job, which the Nationals declare vacant after each election.
Former leader Michael McCormack confirmed late on Sunday that he wouldn't be throwing his hat into the ring.
Mr Joyce wants to retain the leadership after the Nationals emerged from the May 21 election loss still holding all of its lower house seats.
But there is a push to oust Mr Joyce, whose unpopularity in the inner-cities is being blamed for contributing to the defeat of several moderate Liberals to so-called "teal" independent candidates.
One of the vanquished moderate Liberals, Trent Zimmerman, said when weighing up whether to keep Mr Joyce the Nationals needed to decide if it wanted to return to government with the Liberals.
"It's pretty small comfort that you've retained all your seats when you see others falling," Mr Zimmerman told ABC's RN Breakfast.
Mr Zimmerman, who was among the loudest voices inside the Liberals calling for stronger climate action, said National senator Matt Canavan's mid-campaign comment that the pursuit of net zero was "dead" was "one of the killer moments for us".
"Even though the [former] Prime Minister affirmed the government's policy, there was just an underlying suspicion that at the end of the day, people like Canavan, and the hesitation that Barnaby Joyce had along the process would in some way prevail if we were elected," he said.
Mr Littleproud, the former agriculture minister, is seen as the most likely of the contenders to topple Mr Joyce in Monday's vote.
If he does it would complete a meteoric rise for the former rural banker, who only entered the Federal Parliament in 2016.
Mr Littleproud was coy about the leadership contest when he was approached by reporters after touching down in Canberra late on Sunday.
Mallee MP Anne Webster last week nominated for the deputy's position, telling ACM: "I didn't put my hand up for political representation to warm the seat".
As a former social worker and not-for-profit executive who has a PhD, Dr Webster believed she has the mix of skill and experience to help steer the Nationals toward the next election.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
