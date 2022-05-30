Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers took to social media amid speculation Labor had claimed enough seats to form a majority government.
Claiming the win on Monday night, the Labor MP tweeted a photo of himself and Victorian MP Josh Burns, whose close race in the seat of Macnamara appeared set to push the Albanese government to its 76-seat quota.
The photo, captioned simply "76", showed the two men grinning widely.
The ABC projected earlier on Monday evening that Macnamara would tip the count to Labor.
The ALP government has remained just shy of forming a majority for over a week since Anthony Albanese was sworn in as prime minister.
Australian Electoral Commission staff resumed counting on Monday, after no votes were counted on Sunday in preparation for a renewed push to finalise results.
On Monday morning, three seats were still in doubt before Labor gained Macnamara late in the evening.
Two seats still remain in doubt. Deakin in Victoria has outgoing Liberal assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar in the lead, and Gilmore in NSW, with Labor candidate Fiona Phillips just ahead.
For Deakin, Mr Sukkar remains 619 votes ahead of Labor candidate Matt Gregg in a two candidate preferred count.
AUSTRALIA'S POST-ELECTION POLITICAL CLIMATE:
Meanwhile, Labor has taken the lead in Gilmore. Ms Phillips is a slim 142 votes ahead of Liberal candidate Andrew Constance.
This comes after The Greens picked up their fourth seat in the House of Representatives. Greens candidate Stephen Bates won the Brisbane electorate on Saturday replacing Liberal Trevor Evans.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
