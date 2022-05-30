The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Attention managers: if you expect First Nations' staff to do all your 'Indigenous stuff', this isn't support - it's racism

By Kelly Menzel
May 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is often expected that Indigenous people will always be available to share our knowledge with others in the workplace. Picture: Getty Images

Workplaces can be hostile, overwhelming and unwelcoming places for many First Nations Peoples. My research has explored how this is the case in many organisations, including universities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.