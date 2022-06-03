June 9: Harry Hartog Booksellers, in collaboration with aMBUSH Gallery Kambri, present Novel Grazing with Jock Zonfrillo as part of a new literary lunchtime series bringing together authors and readers for conversations over lunch. Zonfrillo will be in conversation with The Canberra Times Food & Wine editor Karen Hardy on his new book Last Shot, a coming-of-age memoir of addiction, ambition and redemption in the high-stakes world of Michelin-star kitchens. From noon-2pm, aMBUSH Gallery, Kambri Cultural Centre. Tickets $85 includes a copy of the book, lunch and a drink. events.humanitix.com.