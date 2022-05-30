The Canberra Times
First Nations art travels to Singapore with Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia exhibition tour

By Amy Martin
May 30 2022 - 7:00pm
One of the works in Ever Present. Daniel Boyd, Kudjla/Gangalu/Kuku Yalanji/Jagara/Wangerriburra/Bandjalung peoples, Treasure Island, 2005, National Gallery of Australia, purchased 2006. Picture: Supplied

Works of art by more than 150 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists will travel to Singapore as part of the Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia touring exhibition.

