Works of art by more than 150 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists will travel to Singapore as part of the Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia touring exhibition.
Making its first international stop at the National Gallery Singapore, Ever Present - the largest exhibition of its kind to travel to Asia - draws from the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and The Wesfarmers Collection of Australian Art.
From Albert Namatjira and Emily Kame Kngwarreye to Tony Albert and Julie Gough, the exhibition features a diverse range of some of the country's most influential artists.
The 170 works featured challenge stereotypes about First Nations people and what defines their art and respond to ancestral cultural knowledge, connections to Country, culture, ceremony and family, as well as addressing experiences relating to the impacts of invasion, colonisation, urbanisation and globalisation.
Curated by the National Gallery of Australia's curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, Tina Baum - from the Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/ Karajarri peoples - Ever Present illustrates how First Nations artists have maintained deep-time traditions and developed new social and political identities while adapting to constant change.
"The artists contest populist views of Australian history, using art as a tool of resistance and replacing physical weaponry with wit, satire and juxtaposition to confront viewers and to encourage conversations that are essential to dispute outdated myths and ideologies," Baum said.
The National Gallery of Australia is the custodian to the largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art in the world.
National Gallery of Australia's assistant director, First Nations engagement Bruce Johnson-McLean - from the Wierdi/Birri Gubba people - said the touring exhibition allows the gallery to share the collection and "to tell the stories and share the cultures of our peoples with an international audience".
"To fully understand the richness, diversity and depth of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture would take many generations and many lifetimes. But to appreciate it only takes a moment."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
