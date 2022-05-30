Tom Hooper is "over the moon" to be locked in as an ACT Brumby until the end of 2024.
The 21-year-old has made four starts for the team, and was set for his fifth against Moana Pasifika before he was recalled, since his Super Rugby debut last year against the Canterbury Crusaders.
The lock's signing news on Monday means he will add to his 15 appearances to date, with the Brumbies, under incoming head coach Stephen Larkham.
"I'm over the moon to be sticking around in Canberra with the Brumbies," Hooper said.
"Coming down to the club and to Vikings was the best decision I've ever made and I've truly loved every minute of it and on top of that, the Brumbies is the best place for me to develop my game so it was an easy decision to stay.
"Coming into HQ with a good bunch of boys who also happen to be world class players just makes you want to get better and better and after ticking off a few goals, I'm excited to continue working hard in any role for the team."
The Bathurst boy made the move to Canberra after high school to play for the Tuggeranong Vikings before going on to graduate from the Brumbies pathway program, but he almost chose somewhere else to begin his senior career - Sydney.
Hooper's retention means the majority of the Brumbies second row and backrow options are confirmed to return for the 2023 season.
He joins teammates Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Andy Muirhead, Luke Reimer, Nic White, Cadeyrn Neville, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan and Lachlan Lonergan in re-committing to the ACT colours.
Brumbies head coach Dan McKellar will not be around to see the young lock develop his game in Canberra but said it was fantastic that he had re-signed.
"At a young age, his professionalism and commitment to nailing detail is really impressive, and I think over the past 12 months that has really shown in his performances on the field and in training," he said.
"You always want to see guys like that succeed and I believe as Hoops matures and gets more and more minutes at this level, that work ethic will turn him into an even more important player for the Brumbies.
"So it's a really important retention for the club."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
