Capital Life, June 4, 2022: Music, mosaics and Moby Dick

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
Veronique Serra and William Barton will perform at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Schmitt Photography

Sounds of Vienna

On Tuesday, June 7 at 7.30pm at the National Portrait Gallery is a concert by the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra. The program includes Joseph Eybler's String Quintet in D major and Franz Schubert's Octet in F Major D. 803 as well as William Barton and Veronique Serra's Heartland and Kalkani. See: arco.org.au.

