On Tuesday, June 7 at 7.30pm at the National Portrait Gallery is a concert by the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra. The program includes Joseph Eybler's String Quintet in D major and Franz Schubert's Octet in F Major D. 803 as well as William Barton and Veronique Serra's Heartland and Kalkani. See: arco.org.au.
Tumut artist and tutor Jennifer Forster will by exhibiting her vibrant and colourful works in Canopy: a conversation with trees at Bungendore Fine Art Gallery throughout June and July. The exhibition opens on Saturday June 4 with drinks, nibbles and the artist present from 1pm to 3pm. See: bungendorefineart.com.au.
Stefanie Schulte's exhibition of 12 paintings inspired by the concertos making up Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons explores the connection between baroque music, colour theory and geometric abstraction. It's on at ANCA Gallery until June 19. See: anca.net.au.
From Stone to Ether by Anatoly Golobokov showcases works made using the Florentine mosaic technique. It's on until June 7, daily from 10.30am to 3.30pm at the Chapel, Australian Centre of Christianity & Culture, corner of Kings Avenue and Blackall Street, Canberra. Entry is free.
Two award-winning new generation jazz leaders, Claire Cross and Hilary Geddes, present their distinctive music projects Into Light and Parkside at The Street Theatre on Saturday June 4 at 7pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Australian singer-songwriter Lisa Mitchell is touring to celebrate the release of her new album, A Place To Fall. She will perform at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Saturday June 4 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
A correction: The Canberra Qwire is holding its first concert for 2022 on Saturday, June 18 (not July 18 as published previously) at 3pm at the "B", Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Tickets and information at: canberraqwire.org.au.
On Wednesday June 8 from 12.40pm to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre will host AJ America, mezzo-soprano, and Ariana Odermatt, harpsichord, in a concert of music by Monteverdi and Caccini, drawing largely on works from Caccini's 1602 collection (Le nuove musiche). Cost: $15 (includes program and refreshments). See: trybooking.com/BZCHR or phone 6232 7248.
David Williamson's comedy about middle-class Australia in the 1980s is on at ACT HUB from June 8 to 25. Bookings via acthub.com.au or 6210 8748.
Ian Ball and Ben Ottewell from the English indie rock band Gomez are making their Australian debut as a duo. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Sunday June 5 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society presents a contemporary version - relocated to Queanbeyan - of Joseph Kesselring's classic black comedy about a theatre critic whose odd family includes two sweet aunts who murder lonely old men. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) from June 9 to 25. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Comedy duo Colin Lane and Frank Woodley present their own special version of the Herman Melville novel. Canberra Theatre, June 9 and 10 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema on Saturday June 4 are Women Make Film Episode 4 - Staging, Journey and Discovery (2018, 1pm) and Faces Places (2017, 2.30pm) - a documentary by and about filmmaker Agnès Varda and artist JR. On Friday June 10 at 6pm is Little Tornadoes (2021), co-written by Christos Tsiolkas, about a steelworker struggling to cope after his wife leaves the family. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
