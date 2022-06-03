At the National Film and Sound Archive's Arc Cinema on Saturday June 4 are Women Make Film Episode 4 - Staging, Journey and Discovery (2018, 1pm) and Faces Places (2017, 2.30pm) - a documentary by and about filmmaker Agnès Varda and artist JR. On Friday June 10 at 6pm is Little Tornadoes (2021), co-written by Christos Tsiolkas, about a steelworker struggling to cope after his wife leaves the family. See: nfsa.gov.au.