The winter essential for urban dog owners - your pet's own loo

Make sure you and your dog stay warm and cosy these wild winter nights with the PetSafe Pet Loo. Picture: Shutterstock

This is branded content for Petsafe.



With winter upon us we can look forward to getting cosy at home, popping on those warm slippers and snuggling on the couch.



But for dogs and their family those cuddly times can be rudely interrupted by some essential time outdoors to attend to toilet needs.



And if you're in an apartment and don't have access to a backyard, it can mean a lengthy trip to venture out into the rain and icy wind.



But this winter it doesn't need to be that way. Leading pet supplies company Petsafe has the perfect solution for pet parents - particularly urban ones - a portable toilet for pets.



The PetSafe® Pet Loo is designed to be an easy-to-use indoor or outdoor alternative to pee pads and works for dogs and cats.



The Pet Loo is available in three sizes to suit all dog breeds.

It means no more going out in the middle of the night to let your pup do his doo doo. And for busy owners it also means you won't have to rush home at lunchtime or after work to let your dear dog out. You can now train your pet to go to the loo inside and avoid any mishaps.

"This Loo has literally been a life saver for my dog, Minnie," said Zarqa Ali, dog lover and PetSafe® Marketing Manager.



"It's perfect for apartment living and small spaces. I have mine on my balcony for my dog, who is older and needs to toilet more often.



"It's perfect for the middle of the night and saves me carrying her downstairs to the grass. It also allows her to be a little more independent as an older dog."

The Pet Loo's synthetic grass mat is very similar in texture to real grass, but is removable and washable to give it a longer life.



The grass is held in place by plastic clips to prevent slippage when your pet steps onto the Loo and the base is made of heavy-duty plastic which can carry the weight of your pet.



The grass texture encourages dogs to urinate just like going on the grass at the park.

How does it work? The urine conveniently drains through the grass mat into the Pee-Pod™ which catches all of the liquid in a tray. Inside the Pee-Pod™ you place a scoop of the Wee Sponge™ powder which absorbs the urine on contact to trap odour and help make clean-up easy.



The powder transforms the urine into a gel-like substance, absorbing and eliminating odours and ensuring you won't have any of the smell in your home.



To clean the Loo, you simply use the PetSafe® Wee Care Enzyme Cleaner to spray on the Pet Loo grass and base to help keep it smelling fresh at all times.

The Pet Loo is perfect for apartment living and small spaces.

"This really gave me peace of mind when I had to leave my dog alone in the apartment for a couple of hours," says Zarqa. "I knew she had access to the Pet Loo at all times, so could toilet whenever she needed to."



"It truly is great for working pet parents or those that live in apartments and don't have access to a garden or outdoor space like myself and want to train the dog to use the toilet indoors."

The Pet Loo is great for other smaller spaces such as camper vans and patios. It's portable and easy to move when on the go and available in three sizes for small to large breeds.



Your pet deserves the best. Trust PetSafe® to help keep your pet healthy, safe and happy. The Pet Loo is available with 10 per cent off and free shipping for the entire month of June at www.readypetgo.com.au