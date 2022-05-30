The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan hopeful on Reconciliation Day 2022 in the ACT

LT
By Lanie Tindale
May 30 2022 - 6:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan has ambitious hopes for reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.