The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber • Analysis

Hard man Peter Dutton comes out swinging as conservatives reconfigure

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton addresses the media after Monday's leadership vote. Picture: AAP

Eager to present a rounder picture of himself to the electorate, Peter Dutton has pledged that by 2025, he will have offered voters a substantial alternative that is not "Labor-lite" and will "clean up Labor's inevitable mess".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.