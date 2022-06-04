Discover the benefits of honey for skin

The beauty industry spends billions each year on advertising the latest wonder products.
But with so many products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are right for you and what you're putting on your skin.
Advertisement
Venture away from the cosmetics counter and into the supermarket, and the answer you've been looking for could be staring you in the face: active honey. Here's five reasons why you should give the sweet stuff a go:
1. Super hydrator
Manuka honey's high concentration of sugar means it draws in and retains moisture, softening your skin in the long term and reducing overall dryness. Manuka honey can be used on dry skin, chapped lips and even your scalp to restore moisture.
2. Helps treat breakouts
Manuka honey balances your skin's pH levels and can help to remove dead skin cells for a clearer looking complexion. The low pH in manuka honey speeds up the healing of acne and can heal existing pimples. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties which reduce any redness and swelling.
3. Fights against ageing
Its jam packed with natural anti-oxidants that help defend your skin from damage caused by free radicals (unstable atoms that damage skin cells) including wrinkles. Honey for the skin is packed with vitamins and enzymes that promote the structural growth of collagen skin cells, so your skin looks firm and youthful.
4. Soothes and heals dry skin
Research has proven manuka honey to be an effective anti-inflammatory and soothing agent for skin conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. Research shows it can quickly remove dead skin cells and stimulate new tissue growth.
5. Paraben, sulphates and artificial fragrances free
As a natural ingredient, manuka honey is free from all of those toxic nasties hiding in a lot of the beauty products.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.