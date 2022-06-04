The Canberra Times

Discover the benefits of honey for skin

June 4 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTY TREATMENT: PollenNation Skin's Honey Shots Clearing Gel helps soothe, prevent and banish blemishes with a unique formulation that includes Australian manuka honey. Photo: Supplied

The beauty industry spends billions each year on advertising the latest wonder products.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.