Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton said there is "no doubt" Manuka Oval is edging closer to hosting more Test cricket.
Cricket Australia's 2022-23 international fixture released on Monday revealed the Canberra venue would hold four matches of men's and women's cricket in the coming months.
Advertisement
They include two men's Twenty20 matches between Australia and England on October 12 and 14, and two women's Twenty20 matches between Australia and Pakistan on January 27 and 29.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Thornton confirmed a "longer-term partnership" for up to four years is being discussed with Cricket Australia to secure further international fixtures beyond this summer.
"I have no doubt that in the next little period - not necessarily committing to a time because that piece of work is still ongoing - but we've certainly got the ingredients here and and runs on the board to host another Test match," Thornton said.
"Cricket Australia are working through their future tours program that basically maps out the next five to eight years worth of content.
"I know the ICC are keen to have even more content, so I think that bodes well in terms of the Test match scenario for us here locally."
Thornton said the six-Test summer is where Manuka's "biggest chance" lies.
"I have no doubt that we'll continue to be close to that conversation, and when those opportunities present, our hat will certainly be in the ring," she said. "There always is the Bellerive v Manuka debate."
Thornton said they're expecting a sell-out for the England matches, and fans will have to be ready for sixes to sail over the fences of the boutique ground.
"We need to watch these windows with Jos Buttler's form in the IPL," she joked.
Australian cricket star Beth Mooney enjoys playing at Manuka Oval, with a thrilling Women's Ashes the most recent highlight.
She said the national team are looking forward to returning to the capital.
"Every time we come to Manuka Oval in Canberra, it's a great day out for us as a group," Mooney said.
"The whole city gets behind our team.
"As a batter it's a very nice place to score runs, and we've got some fond memories playing there, like a T20 World Cup game back in 2020 against Bangladesh.
"We were also fortunate enough to play that Test match that ended on the last ball of day four [against England].
"There have been some thrilling games that have happened at Manuka Oval and I'm sure when us and Pakistan go there, that there'll be more of the same."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.