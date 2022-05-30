The Canberra Times
Wellness

Why a hug is good for your health

Wellness with Amy Cooper
By Wellness with Amy Cooper
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Studies have shown that hugging improves the immune system and heart health, decreases anxiety and improves communication. Picture: Shutterstock.

Ready for some warm and fuzzy? There's new research about hugging.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellness with Amy Cooper

Wellness with Amy Cooper

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.