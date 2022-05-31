Severe weather warning issued for ACT, Perisher gets a snowstorm

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds for the ACT, Goulburn and the Snowy Mountains.
The bureau says a deep low pressure system over the south-west Tasman Sea is responsible for the conditions, sending a "vigorous westerly flow" over NSW on Tuesday.
Advertisement
"Damaging winds with peak gusts reaching up to 90 to 100km/h are likely on and east of the Great Dividing Range," a spokesperson said.
"Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines, particularly along elevated terrain."
An unplanned power outage is also affecting 1162 customers in Hawker, Higgins, Latham and Scullin since 10.42am Tuesday, according to EvoEnergy.
Power is expected to be restored to those suburbs by 1.42pm.
Locations that may be affected by the severe windy conditions include Nowra, Canberra and Goulburn.
The weather bureau has also warned sheep graziers in the same regions that "cold temperatures, showers and strong westerly winds" are expected during Tuesday and Wednesday.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
Canberra is facing a maximum temperature of 9 degrees on Tuesday.
There's a 90 per cent chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.
"Winds northwesterly 20 to 25km/h turning westerly 30 to 45km/h in the middle of the day," the forecast says.
Perisher said it received 20 centimetres of snow overnight after a "huge storm", only 11 days before the snowfields open on June 11.
After receiving seven centimetres of snow on Monday, the "snow hasn't stopped falling this morning", a spokesperson said.
Advertisement
Source: Emergency Services ACT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.