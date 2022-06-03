The Canberra Times
Regime dreams can come true

Ian Warden
Ian Warden
June 3 2022
Who can calculate the priceless worth of a magical, mysterious transport of delight? Picture: Shutterstock

Those of us who for the last three years have daydreamed of a sickeningly unbearable prime minister being replaced by a wholly bearable one have now (rapture!) just seen those daydreams come true.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

