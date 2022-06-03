Regime dreams can come true

"It feels like infidelity. It's often been about infidelity. I've daydreamed while walking, while running, while drinking, while smoking ... I've daydreamed on every form of transport - something about commuting feels conducive to daydreaming, the pockets of time in between our commitments, and the fact of the body in motion, neither here nor there ... Studies have found that daydreaming accounts for between a quarter and a half of our waking hours, that we do it every few minutes, during nearly every activity except sex."