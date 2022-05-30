The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

State of Origin 2022: Jack Wighton's reaction to NSW coach Brad Fittler's centre selection surprise

By Scott Bailey
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:07am, first published May 30 2022 - 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton at Raiders training this week before his Origin selection. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Jack Wighton is certain he is ready to return to centre for NSW after being caught off guard by Brad Fittler's shock call to start him in Origin I.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.