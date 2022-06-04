Plants are the perfect gift ... right?

Other gifts have been a joy. Friends who know a heck of a lot more than I do about new cultivars of native plants have given me some stunners - I've never had a dud native plant gift. Much of my garden has been grown from cuttings or seedlings from friends, though admittedly in most cases I've asked if I might have a cutting or a few spare bulbs. The tree fern and Climbing Souvenir de a Malmaison rose outside my study are daily reminders of the friends who gave them to me - and who knew me and my garden and what it needed i.e. a rose that would grow out of wallaby reach, and a tree fern planted close enough to the house to give it the odd cup of used toothbrushing water in bad droughts to keep it alive, even if it didn't flourish till it rained.