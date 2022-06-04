The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Plants are the perfect gift ... right?

Jackie French
By Jackie French
June 4 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perhaps check if the recipient wants a living gift. Picture: Shutterstock

I've been giving gifts of trees, flowers and shrubs for decades. Plants are the perfect present - the gift that gives joy for years, decades or even centuries, a fine addition to the local and global environment, presenting the giftee with flowers, possibly fruit, green leaves and great enjoyment...

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.