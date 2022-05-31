Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was honoured at the True Blues dinner in Sydney on Monday night to accept his award as one of three new inductees into the NSW Rugby League Hall of Fame.
Stuart was named alongside Ken Kearney and Harry Wells as inductees in front of 500 guests ahead of the 2022 State of Origin opener next Wednesday in Sydney.
"The True Blues dinner provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge our proud history and the wonderful contribution of all players who have pulled on the sky blue jumper with distinction," NSWRL acting chairman John Anderson said.
"The three players inducted tonight - Ken Kearney, Ricky Stuart and Harry Wells - represented their state with plenty of passion and deserve their place in our Hall of Fame.
"It was also great to see the team officially presented and I'm confident they will give a good account of themselves for Game One in front of our loyal fans in Sydney as we loom to maintain our recent Origin success."
Stuart was described in his induction as a "mercurial halfback" that led the Raiders to win premierships in 1989-90 and in 1994.
He played 14 games in a Blues jersey in State of Origin and was a member of the NSW side that won three consecutive series between 1992-94.
Stuart was also Blues head coach in 2005 when he led NSW to win the Origin series over the Maroons, and in losing campaigns in 2011 and 2012.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
