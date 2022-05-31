The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

State of Origin 2022: Raiders coach Ricky Stuart inducted into Blues Hall of Fame

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Stuart oversees Raiders training. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was honoured at the True Blues dinner in Sydney on Monday night to accept his award as one of three new inductees into the NSW Rugby League Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.