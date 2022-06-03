Rex drops Canberra to Sydney route, blaming Qantas bullying

The June 30 date for the end of Rex's flights to those destinations is no coincidence. That's when the Federal Government's COVID-19 assistance package, called Regional Airline Network Support, comes to an end. So, should it be extended and taxpayers continue to subsidise flights in the regions? There's certainly an argument that these flights are critical infrastructure for many people and governments should chip in for their operations, just as governments support public transport in the cities. But, on the other hand, a support program would not be sustainable in the long term, so it may be better for airlines to find new ways to make larger networks more profitable.