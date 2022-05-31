Ben Taylor is a Canberra-based artist who has been working under the radar for many years.
His oeuvre is extensive, but uneven, and his exhibiting career, that stretches over four decades and includes 25 solo exhibitions, contains a number of remarkable highs as well as some more forgettable moments.
The first time I really took notice of his work was at a brilliant solo exhibition, almost 35 years ago, at the Ben Grady Gallery that introduced rustic outback imagery with rearing horses and expressive water tanks treated with a remarkable fluidity of line, a bright and powerful palette, and a memorable sense of dry outback humour.
A parallel could be drawn with the sprawling pictorial narratives of John Olsen, but Taylor's idiosyncratic visual inventions and raw energy pulled his work in a different direction.
Garry Anderson, Chandler Coventry and Helen Maxwell, three commercial art gallery directors famed for their ability to spot exceptional talent, all picked up his work and included it in their respective stables of artists that they exhibited.
His art gained exposure and was acquired by some significant public collections, including the National Gallery of Australia, but did not take off in a major way.
As the son of the great painter Michael Taylor, who turns 90 later this year, Ben Taylor consciously avoided adopting the mannerisms of his father's work.
He was not going to be like so many other artists who are sons and daughters of famous artists and who invariably produce a pastiche in an ancestral tradition.
It is only in recent years that I have spotted a certain cross-fertilisation in the art of father and son and several artistic strategies.
These include under-painting and applying layers of paint that leave exposed "halo-like" effects, so perfected in Michael Taylor's art, are also explored in his son's work.
However, you can never confuse a Ben Taylor painting with that of his father, or for that matter with the work of any other artist.
A wonderful major painting in this exhibition, Anthropomorphic trees, 2001, part of his fern mania paintings, has a striking sensuousness of form, a bold articulation of shape through colour, and a very effective blocking out of the background with colour masses.
Nature has been animated and apparently possessed by a powerful spirit.
The loosely worked Mystical landscape, 2022, also possesses the sense of an animated spirit in nature as the viewer is invited to explore a fantasy land of which we catch a glimpse through arching trees.
The paint is allowed to dribble over the canvas involving us in a play with the implied illusionism of the composition and the flatness of the painted surface.
The exhibition is punctuated with several figure compositions including the remarkably expressive portrait study titled Anouk, 2020 (based on the actress Anouk Aimée?) and the mysterious Munch-like painting Lovers, 2020.
This is not a tightly curated exhibition, but more of a sampler of some of the recent paintings by this artist.
These include entwined tree ferns, enchanted landscapes and figures derived from film stills.
It is bold, visually exciting and has the quality of a spontaneous vision inspired by random visual stimuli.
There is an enormous creative fecundity in Ben Taylor's art, passages of brilliance and virtuoso flourishes.
I think that he is an excellent candidate for a major survey exhibition that could bring together highlights from what he has achieved as an artist over the past four decades.
