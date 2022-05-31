The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 1, 1993

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 31 2022 - 2:00pm
Smokers were no longer allowed to smoke in Canberra Centre, Woden Plaza and Cooleman Court on this day in 1993, as they had become smoke-free zones the previous day, on World No Tobacco Day. While shoppers could no longer puff away as they browsed, the Canberra Centre's marketing manager, Anne Williamson, said she did not think this would discourage visitors.

Local News

