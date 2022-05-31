Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
On Sunday Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball from the band Gomez are making their Australian debut as a duo. They'll be performing an eclectic collection of music from their more than 20 year career at the Canberra Theatre. Fans should expect to hear a little of everything - some of their tracks from their time as Gomez as well as some unreleased and previously unheard songs. Sunday, 7pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $59 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This charming stage adaptation of the beloved children's book is showing at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday. Sam McBratney's Guess How Much I Love You has been adapted for the stage by CDP kids, the same group behind The Gruffalo and The Very Hungry Caterpillar stage shows. Guess How Much I Love You is recommended for children aged three and up, but aims to engage, educate, and entertain the whole family. Saturday, 10am, 12pm and 3pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $28 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Hotbox Music Festival is coming to Canberra for the first time, taking over EPIC on Saturday. Hotbox is one of the biggest reggae music festivals, featuring an impressive line-up of both national and international artists including Three Houses Down & General Fiyah, NME, Jaro Local, DJ Trigga, Justin Wellington and Canberra's Kirrah Amosa. The festival is 18 and over. Saturday, from 4pm to 10pm. Exhibition Park. Tickets from $106.59 from Eventbrite.
As part of her national tour Lisa Mitchell brings her brand new album A Place to Fall Apart to the Canberra Theatre. Mitchell always manages to put her emotions on display for the crowd, with hits like I Believe In Kindness and Summoning, a song which she wrote with and features Indigenous singer Jess Hitchcock. Saturday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $45 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Ever wanted to become a wizard behind the bar? Well, now is your chance. Every Saturday High Jinks runs an interactive cocktail class where you'll learn to whip up three of the bar's signature cocktails. Tickets come with your choice of beer, wine, or bubbles as well as an antipasto platter for two and of course a lesson in mixology from their qualified bar staff. By the time you leave you'll be able to impress the whole crew with your mixology skills - so much so you'll be looking for an excuse to have them around for a drink. Saturday, 3pm. High Jinks. Tickets are $75 from Eventbrite.
