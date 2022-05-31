Ever wanted to become a wizard behind the bar? Well, now is your chance. Every Saturday High Jinks runs an interactive cocktail class where you'll learn to whip up three of the bar's signature cocktails. Tickets come with your choice of beer, wine, or bubbles as well as an antipasto platter for two and of course a lesson in mixology from their qualified bar staff. By the time you leave you'll be able to impress the whole crew with your mixology skills - so much so you'll be looking for an excuse to have them around for a drink. Saturday, 3pm. High Jinks. Tickets are $75 from Eventbrite.