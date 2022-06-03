In her opening speech, the Queen paid attention to those who built the building. Not only to the architects, the engineers, the financiers, the politicians, but to those whose tough physical labour, and the greatest devotion, actually put the building up. So does FitzSimons. He reminds readers of the multicultural nature of the workforce, drawn from every part of the world. And he reminds readers that the first person to sing there, before building even properly began, Paul Robeson, sang for the workers with arias and tunes they were brought up on.