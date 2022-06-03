About a month before they left America, they were interviewed on the phone by someone from Dignitas. As far as that body is concerned, one of the main reasons for not going ahead is if they suspect that someone will derive financial benefit from the death. During the interview, he was asked why he wanted to end his life. "He answers thoughtfully: I don't want to end my life, he said, but I'd rather end it while I am still myself, rather than become less and less of a person." At this stage, the reader recognises that this is not about Alzheimer's, but about the difficult decisions that an early diagnosis may bring.