Alzheimer's disease is nature's ultimate insult to humankind, a thief of the soul. Many people have had experience of someone who became a victim. They have seen a person who no longer recognises those once loved, only an occasional smile or hold of the hand to indicate that there is still some life. It is an incurable condition, though the person will eventually die from another illness. It cannot on its own be used as a reason for Voluntary Assisted Dying in the Australian states where such legislation exists.
Dignitas is a Swiss non-profit organisation which offers assisted suicide. After American architect Brian Ameche was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he decided he would use the services of that group. His wife, writer and psychotherapist Amy Bloom, supported him in this. Her sister gave the pair a cheque for US$30,000, which they spent on some fishing trips, eating out, business class travel to Zurich (he brings his Viagra, we are told) and other expenses, including $10,000 to the Swiss non-profit body.
Advertisement
About a month before they left America, they were interviewed on the phone by someone from Dignitas. As far as that body is concerned, one of the main reasons for not going ahead is if they suspect that someone will derive financial benefit from the death. During the interview, he was asked why he wanted to end his life. "He answers thoughtfully: I don't want to end my life, he said, but I'd rather end it while I am still myself, rather than become less and less of a person." At this stage, the reader recognises that this is not about Alzheimer's, but about the difficult decisions that an early diagnosis may bring.
There are long accounts of the problems the couple face before they are allowed to use the services of Dignitas. A neurologist uses the word "depression" in her assessment of Brian's condition and refuses to remove it from her report. That word would be a red light for Dignitas. So the couple needs to visit lots of psychiatrists. The writer, herself a practitioner in that uncertain discipline, also visits a Tarot card reader more than once and is encouraged by what she is told. Eventually, the couple are given the green light by Dignitas.
By coincidence, at the time I was reading this book, I had finished re-reading the 1997 classic Tuesdays With Morrie. It would be difficult to imagine two more contrasting treatments of the end of life.
It would be pleasant to say that In Love might be a help to someone dealing with the onset of Alzheimer's disease in themselves or in a loved one. The reality is that the reader is left with the feeling that the story is one of selfishness masquerading as devotion. The admission of depending on the judgements of psychiatrists and a Tarot card reader for a life-or-death decision does little to change that opinion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.