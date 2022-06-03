The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Howard Jacobson may be a Booker-winning author, but his memoir is a litany of failures

By Colin Steele
June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
  • Mother's Boy: A Writer's Beginnings, by Howard Jacobson. Jonathan Cape, $39.99.

Howard Jacobson, who will turn 80 on August 25, did not publish his first novel, Coming From Behind, until he was 40. But since then his output has been prolific, including his 2010 Booker prize winner The Finkler Question.

