The Canberra Times

A new discovery means Richard Osman wants to write his family members into a crime novel

June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime writer Richard Osman discovered his ancestors also solved murders. Picture: Getty Images

Richard Osman has said he would "love" to write his family members into a working class social history crime novel following his stint on the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.