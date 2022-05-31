Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a series of car crashes on Tuggeranong Parkway near the Cotter Road overpass on May 19.
ACT Policing said a wheel came loose from a car and landed in the northbound lanes at about 6.45am.
Drivers tried to avoid the wheel, causing a nine-vehicle crash at the end of the Cotter Road on-ramp heading north.
A further eight vehicles had separate incidents near the fixed speed cameras in both north and southbound lanes, as some drivers became distracted by the initial crash.
"Extensive traffic delays ensued. Thankfully no injuries occurred," police said.
ACT Policing are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage from any vehicle driving near the collisions between 6am and 8am that morning.
"[We] are seeking drivers who witnessed the first collision (who have not already spoken to police) to come forward," they said in a statement.
"Anyone who has dash-cam footage is asked to please save it and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote reference 7113252."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
