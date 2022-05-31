Double standard behind major-party push for spending caps

Already the ACT's two major political parties are pointing the finger and tut-tutting at the financial support a local independent Senate candidate attracted for establishing and running a campaign for the first time across the whole territory, and from the ground up ("Gallagher backs spending cap probe", May 30).
Yet this noise does not acknowledge the massive financial value of the rather hidden support that main-party candidates have traditionally received from the taxpayer at election time.
Advertisement
For example, candidates who are seeking re-election have publicly funded staffers who are able to work on campaign matters for them and their party for months.
This year, such staff also joined the ranks of non-paid volunteers at the ACT's pre-poll voting centres, along with publicly remunerated MLAs who also turned up regularly in business hours to hand out "how to vote" material for their party's federal candidates.
Totting up inputs of this nature can't be ignored. Nor can the value, to both sitting and new main party candidates, of the briefing, policy development and advertising support created and provided by their party's national campaign headquarters.
Many aspects of election campaign spending and assistance do need to be looked at again - honestly and transparently.
Fortunately, David Pocock's policy platform clearly addressed the need for political donation reform and federal truth in political advertising laws.
I believe I may be the Canberra resident who had the earliest meeting with the Queen. It was some time in 1953.
Between her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952, and her coronation on June 2, 1953, she visited various towns in the UK, presenting children with copies of the book Elizabeth, Our Queen. At the time I lived in Hastings and as my 11th birthday was the day after the date of the coronation, I was chosen to represent my school to meet the Queen and receive my copy of the book from her when she visited the town.
I am certain Queen Elizabeth remembers the occasion, as whenever she comes to Canberra she waves to me as she passes by.
The team of educators who will look into one school's practices (Calwell High School to face special review, canberratimes.com.au, May 25) would be better employed to look into the way the directorate and the minister have allowed teacher morale, impractical school buildings, and the attractiveness of the ACT public school system to new teachers making such reviews necessary.
Should they get near the core of the problems at one school it will reflect on those higher up and will undoubtedly be redacted before being made public.
As in many other parts of our society COVID has exposed deeper problems.
Since the election, it's been just so amazing to wake up into a non-political world of possibilities. As far as I'm concerned, whether Albo can accurately total three plus four or not, his humility, objectivity and simple honesty has given me the possibility to dream once again and to bring us with some credibility into the international environment.
It is not going to be an easy future but at least the gates are now open for us to seek a relationship with our fellow human beings in our international community. We can also try to find a nonpolitical and non-self interested way forward to securing - as best as we can at this late hour - an environmentally secure world for our grandchildren.
It has been said that the old political divisions of left and right no longer hold. Instead the new dichotomy is that of "open" and "closed", namely being humble enough to change one's opinion in light of new facts or choose to remain a bigot. Emmanuel Macron was one of the first major politicians to realise this and won the French election in 2017 chiefly by splitting the difference between the "old" left and right.
As they rebuild, conservatives in Australia should take heed of this shift which is as fundamental and unstoppable as climate change. As surely as this was, at long last, the climate election and only the first of many, it was also Australia's Macron moment. The direction to take next is not to the right but to humility, open minds and science-based climate policies or they will face the same electoral consequences again in 2025.
The election has highlighted the desperate need in Australia for affordable and social housing. Fortunately our Green/Labor government is more of a developer than a government, with oodles of ACT government owned land to rectify the anomaly.
Our "official developer" has just advertised 117 blocks for sale in the Macnamara suburb of Ginninderry. Perhaps Minister Berry can tell us which of these blocks is reserved for the ACT policy of "salt and pepper" development.
Advertisement
Margaret Lee (Letters, May 25) is surely right: we need better ways to fight bushfires than by relying on a few local brigades. Just as we will all be affected by more climate-crisis fires, so we must all help to meet the growing threat. Her idea of an ADF Reserve-style organisation - properly equipped, trained and supported - is excellent. Surely Canberra could produce a dozen "brigades" to support our rural neighbours?
The article "Capitals eye new dream home at UC" (May 24, p42) proves that although the new government was only a day old when the article was written, attempts at sports rorts have already begun.
The article contained the following: "massive shortage of indoor sporting venues has reached crisis levels", "The Canberra Times revealing last year how desperate things were", and "supply of courts and facilities is not meeting the current demand".
If that were true, and there was a desperate shortage, surely the people who want the facilities would pay for them? The trouble is the users don't want to pay: they want taxpayers, most of whom will never use the facilities, to pay.
Let's look at some rough maths. Given 5000 seats are demanded, and the cost is $50 million, the cost per seat is $10,000. Surely 5000 of the "desperate" people could each put up $10,000 to buy a share of the facility and thus fund it. Alternatively, 10,000 people could each put up $5000.
I suggest the Capitals set up a company to own and operate the facility. If they can find 5000 people to commit to buying a $10,000 share I will accept the statements about demand, shortage and crisis. If not, those claims should be retracted.
Advertisement
Two tenets of modern American society have been brought sharply into focus by the tragic events in Texas in recent days, and perhaps now might receive the scrutiny they deserve.
The high tolerance by US citizens to militarised police unleashing lethal force against unarmed minorities and the shoot-now-ask-questions-later method of policing in general is based on the assumption that if the mobile phone had been a gun or that the innocent victim had been a terrorist the murder would have been justified.
A certain amount of unnecessary violence is the price Americans are willing to pay to know that when extreme violence is required it only takes one call to bring every trigger-happy law enforcer within radio range to intervene within minutes.
The second uniquely American belief is that good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns. If the consequence of being allowed to own a military-style rifle with which to protect yourself and your family is a society awash with guns, then that's also a price worth paying.
Last week, out of an estimated 400 million guns in America, none were on hand to stop one very sick individual on an unconscionable mission. I hope common sense eventually prevails, but I'm not holding my breath.
The decision by former Coalition environment minister Sussan Ley to withhold the release of the latest five-yearly state of the environment report before the May 21 election ("Major environment report must be released: Greens", May 30, p6) indicates that the Morrison government had yet more adverse findings on its maladministration to hide.
Advertisement
This devious and evasive action is to be made even more shameful and reprehensible by the selection of former "anti-environment" minister Ms Ley as Deputy Opposition Leader. I wish Ms Ley a long spell on the opposition benches.
The focus seems to be on how much we will do, or pay, for the climate change issue. Surely the focus should be on how much what we do is going to alter the temperature of the Earth, and by when?
Now Labor is our national government, and their leader is continuing to spruik how he was raised by a single mum in a housing commission home, what will this government do to ensure more homes are financed by the state?
Last time Barnaby had a sudden drop in salary, he topped up his income from the $675,000 in expenses for a report on the drought that failed to materialise. I guess it's time he was given a flood report to do.
Kristina Keneally should have checked her parachute before taking the jump.
To appoint Peter Dutton the next leader of the battered parliamentary Liberal Party is tantamount to political suicide. The former, seemingly emotionless, Queensland policeman carries too much baggage with him. The talent pool of the Liberal Party in opposition may now be shallow, but surely it's not that shallow.
Advertisement
Can the new PM, Anthony Albanese, kill two birds with one stone? A referendum on both the Uluru Statement and a republic in your first term, please.
Sydney is generally referred to as "sunny Sydney", whereas Melbourne is well known for its dreary, drizzly weather. It's time for a rethink. This year Sydney had only 48 rain-free days. Melbourne had close to three times more, at 128.
G. Gillespie (Letters, May 27) wants the "intelligent" Dave Sharma to stand as an independent. If he were that intelligent, Sharma would have recognised the lack of integrity within the Liberal leadership while still in Parliament. Furthermore, had he shown the courage to speak out about it, he might still be the member for Wentworth.
The timing of Amanda Vanstone's article ("The votes are in the centre. It's not rocket science", Canberra Times May 26, p27) was excellent. Well written (as usual), she makes two salient points: the teal candidates are after power (agreed); and we elected the new government, it's ours, so everybody should be trying to help it (agreed).
Why kill kangaroos, a soft-footed native, and then deliberately introduce hard-hooved cattle onto the very same Canberra reserves to undertake "ecological grazing"? Why kill kangaroos, and then go into reserves and burn them because the grass is out of control? An independent review of the cull is well overdue.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.