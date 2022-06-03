There are many other stars who are credited as doing at least some of their own stunts - Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Daniel Craig as 007, Angelina Jolie in Salt, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Christian Bale as Batman, Kristen Stewart in Charlie's Angels. How much of the stuntwork these and other actors do, and how much of it is aided heavily by special effects, may never be known - but for those who aren't professional stunt workers to do any of it is impressive.

