An inquiry into working conditions at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit is expected to deliver its first findings within three months, as the ACT government has released the terms of reference for the inquiry.
ACT Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson announced on Tuesday the inquiry would examine the risks, policies, procedures and the operation of Dhulwa.
It will explore any opportunities to improve the existing workplace frameworks and how similar facilities operate interstate. The inquiry would hand down a draft implementation program on any findings from the probe.
The inquiry will be led by former Fair Work commissioner Barbara Deegan. Dhulwa workers, clients and unions will be able to make submissions to the inquiry. The chair will decide what form the hearings would take.
The inquiry into the Symonston facility was launched after nurses reported more than 100 physical assaults over a six-month period at the mental health unit.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation heaped pressure on the government about an inquiry, with the ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel warning of an impending "catastrophic event" at the facility. He welcomed the announcement of the terms of reference and said the union would support members to contribute to the inquiry.
The inquiry will deliver a preliminary report 12 weeks after it commences, with a final reported to be handed down six weeks after that.
"Nurses were very clear with us that they wanted to see action and they wanted to see this happen quickly, so we have responded to what they have told us and made sure that this inquiry will be very efficient and that we'll be able to get to the hear of the matter as quickly as possible," Ms Davidson said.
"I'm hoping that we can have a report at the end of this, that gives us some recommendations that we can take immediate action on, to make sure that Dhulwa becomes a place that is both safe for the staff, and delivers the best clinical outcomes for people needing care."
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer said the organisation would work with all stakeholders to improve working conditions at the facility.
"Keeping our team members safe is our priority. We know that when our team members feel safe they do their best work - delivering exceptional care for patients at Dhulwa," Mr Peffer said.
"CHS looks forward to rapidly introducing improvements as opportunities are identified throughout the inquiry."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
