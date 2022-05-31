The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Inquiry into Dhulwa Mental Health Unit to deliver first findings within three months

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel and Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson. Picture: James Croucher

An inquiry into working conditions at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit is expected to deliver its first findings within three months, as the ACT government has released the terms of reference for the inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.