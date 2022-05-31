Gungahlin United product Kai Trewin is ready to kick-off the group stage with the Australian team for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
The Olyroos will begin their Asian Cup campaign against Kuwait on Wednesday night (11pm AEST) at Markaziy Stadium, with matches against Iraq (June 4) in Qarshi as well, and Jordan (June 7) in Tashkent to follow.
Trewin was proud to be selected in the squad and Olyroos coach Trevor Morgan has indicated many players will be called upon in the group stage.
"I'm just waiting for my time, and if I do get to play, then I will do the best I can," Trewin said.
"I have determination and want to win, and I'm smart on the ball and enjoy having the ball at my feet."
The defender is anticipating the Under-23 Asian Cup to be a challenging task but believes the team is well prepared for the opposition.
"All three games to start the group stage will be very tough," he said. "I don't think there's any easy games in Asia so we're all very switched on and ready to go.
"We won't be taking anyone lightly."
Trewin's road to the green and gold began at Gungahlin United where he played from the age of six until his early teenage years. From there, he continued to develop in the Capital Football Skillaroos program, then spent time at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).
"The under-12s were my favourite year. There are people in that [Gungahlin] team that I'll be friends with for the rest of my life," he said. "That's definitely the year that I remember most."
Trewin then got his chance to make the leap to professional soccer with Brisbane Roar, when at 17 he made the youth team. A few years later he was making his debut for the first team in A-League Men, where he's played more than 50 matches since 2020.
The 21-year-old born in Bateman's Bay feels he has adjusted well to the higher level of competition and is enjoying the development opportunity given to him by the Roar.
"I love it in Brisbane," Trewin said.
"It wouldn't have been possible without my growth and the different things I have learnt from Gungahlin and Capital Football.
"I've got a couple more years in Brisbane and I'm really enjoying my time there. The coaches are really good and I feel like I'm learning every week."
It's helped that along the way in the professional ranks he's had some familiar faces by his side, like Olyroos teammates Louis D'Arrigo and Jordan Courtney-Perkins.
"Louis D'Arrigo has been one of my best mates since we were at the AIS together and I don't get to see him all the time so that's been really good," Trewin said.
"Also Jordan who has just left Brisbane recently, so it's been really good to see them both."
Trewin will be hoping to add to his eight caps and two goals with the Under-23 Australian team at the Asian Cup starting this week and is confident in the trajectory of the next generation of talent from Down Under.
"As you can see in the last Olympic campaign they did really well," Trewin said. "Our group is another really good strong team and I think we can do well [at the Asian Cup], and our goals are going to be set very high.
"We have that determination and will to win - that's what sets us apart."
