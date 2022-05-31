Consider the alacrity with which the Pacific Islands Forum rejected the proposed agreement set out in Beijing's draft communique on Monday. Surangel Whipps Jr, the President of Palau, nailed it when he warned against any steps that might lead to militarisation of the region and a new cold war: "We want to have peace and security in the region, and we don't want to go through what we went through in World War II, so when we see these kinds of activities it does raise a concern for us".

