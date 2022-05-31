Firewood is in hot demand as Canberrans working from home seek to stay warm this first day of winter.
Alex Crawford, owner of Firewood King Canberra, said he's had nearly two dozen new orders since Saturday.
"When you've got the wind really howling, it must be sending a chill through people," he said. "It's really gone absolutely crazy."
Temperatures dipped into the minus in Canberra at the start of the week, with forecasts of more below-zero starts on the way.
Snow fell in the Brindabellas on Tuesday, with further falls expected in the mountains.
Mr Crawford said his was one of a few businesses with firewood to supply the region throughout 2020, which meant a host of new customers to keep warm this winter.
"We have more than tripled our turnover in the last two years," he said.
"I guess with everyone being at home."
Temperatures were not forecast to climb above 9 degrees on Wednesday, with more wet weather for Friday and the weekend.
More than 37 millimetres have fallen on Canberra since Saturday when heavy downpours saw 19.8mm registered at the airport.
In total, more than 91 millimetres of rain fell on Canberra throughout the month of May, up from 81.4 in April.
Mr Crawford said older suburbs had the highest density of wood heaters, although his customers were all over the ACT.
While acknowledging advocates for transition away from log-fired heaters, Mr Crawford said households appreciated the stability amid uncertain energy prices.
"People can probably manage them a bit better," he said.
Mr Crawford said there was an ambiance in staring into mesmerising flames.
"There's nothing better than sitting by a fire with a glass of red wine or a whiskey," he said.
"There's some people you won't get away from woodfires, it just feels nice and homely."
The Bureau of Meteorology has an ongoing severe weather warning for the ACT, as a low-pressure system moves over the southwest Tasman Sea, bringing a vigorous westerly flow.
A second system moving into the eastern Bass Strait will strengthen winds over the Alpine regions and southern coast of NSW on Wednesday.
Conditions are expected to ease by Wednesday evening.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
