Eden Monaro's Kristy McBain set for big promotion as Anthony Albanese unveils his frontbench

By Dan Jervis-Bardy, Finn McHugh
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:51am
Kristy McBain is set to be elevated to Anthony Albanese's frontbench. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Anthony Albanese is set to unveil his new frontbench as Labor looks to strengthen its hold on majority government, declaring the party should never take office for granted.

