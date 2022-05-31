The Canberra Times

Young vapers rise as smoking rates fall

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:55am
More than one in 10 young people aged 16 to 24 vaped between 2020 and 2021.

Statistics show more young people are taking up vaping, even as the number of daily smokers in NSW continues to fall.

