I had an interesting conversation with some young friends the other day about the whole idea of consent. Back in my day, I was telling them, consent wasn't really a thing. Well it was. But it was more implied. If I was there, naked in bed with you, it was okay if things happened. This whole idea of "an ongoing and mutual conversation" - which is at the core of the recently reformed ACT sexual consent laws - was just completely foreign to me. Imagine someone asking you, in the midst of the act, if it was okay for them to do this, or did that feel good. I was a long way into my sexual experience before anyone even bothered to ask if something felt good, or what it was that I wanted.