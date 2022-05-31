The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jade Melbourne stakes claim to lead next-gen culture at Opals, leaving Liz Cambage drama in the past

By Sonia Emanuel, Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:59am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne in action against Japan this week. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra Capitals star and top WNBA draft pick Jade Melbourne is leading a new generation of Opals youngsters making their mark in Australian women's basketball.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.