Canberra Capitals star and top WNBA draft pick Jade Melbourne is leading a new generation of Opals youngsters making their mark in Australian women's basketball.
Melbourne showcased some of her electric form in the three-game friendly series against Japan this past week, with the matches concluding on Tuesday night in Sydney.
Advertisement
Melbourne's standout performance was in the series opener last weekend, where she sparked an Opals come-from-behind victory over the Olympic silver medallists, Japan.
"I wanted to go out there and put my best foot forward and we were down so I knew I had to inject some energy and that's part of my role," the 19-year-old said.
"To be able to play on home soil, it was special for all of us."
It was a promising sign of the depth within the Opals as they balance the experience with youth in the current squad prepping for the World Cup set to be held in Sydney in September.
Between now and then the Opals are harnessing a positive team culture, and trying to put the Liz Cambage news headlines behind them.
"We'd like to bury it," Melbourne said. "We need to leave it in the past. We're in a new phase now, with a new group and we're preparing for a World Cup, so we're just trying to spend our energy and attention on that.
"It's something we can't fix but we're looking forward to our next journey and getting back on the podium in Sydney."
The team is attempting to instill a strong Opals culture and cement the bonds within the team through workshops that Melbourne said have been beneficial in uniting the players.
The series against Japan with the backdrop of the unfolding Cambage news was a chance to test that culture, and so far the Opals have let their basketball do the talking.
"To have this in preparation for the World Cup and that Japan have been able to come over here has been great," Melbourne said.
"After this 10-day camp, the coaches will be happy with the direction we're heading in.
"I want to cement myself in the Opals program. It's not a rebuild, it's a new phase for the Opals. It's definitely something I want to be involved in for the next five, 10, 15 years.
"Wearing the green and gold is the highest honour and something I want to do for a long time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.