The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Traffic flows resume after truck rolls on Kings Highway near ADF headquarters

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A truck rolled over near the Australian Defence Force headquarters on the Kings Highway towards Bungendore on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for several hours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.