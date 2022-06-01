A truck rolled over near the Australian Defence Force headquarters on the Kings Highway towards Bungendore on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for several hours.
ACT Policing said the truck left the road and hit a light pole, but no one had been injured.
The crash blocked westbound lanes until it was resolved.
There was another car crash on Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street in Weston also on Wednesday morning.
A van had reportedly tried to turn around, hitting an island before toppling over.
Both incidents had been resolved by 11am.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
