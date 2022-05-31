A truck has rolled over near the Defence HQ on the Kings Highway towards Bungendore, disrupting traffic.
ACT Policing said the truck left the road and hit a light pole, but no one had been injured.
NSW police, a mechanic and tow trucks are on the scene, trying to straighten the vehicle.
Advertisement
The incident is blocking westbound lanes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There is another car crash on Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street in Weston.
A van reportedly tried to turn around, hit an island and toppled over.
There are two trucks in attendance, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.