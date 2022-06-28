How to pick the best blinds for your home

New window treatments can instantly enhance the aesthetic of your home but with so many options it can be difficult to decide on the best choice.

When sunlight pierces through your windows and wakes you up well before your alarm goes off or there's no privacy from neighbours, we can feel frustrated with our homes. This is when you start to wish for some new heavy-duty window treatments.

Custom blinds will be a big help in those areas and will also transform the overall look of your home. Tired and old-fashioned windows will become instantly brighter, lighter and more stylish with a fresh, new set of blinds. New window treatments enhance the aesthetic of your home.

Yet, with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to decide which are the best blinds for your home. Factors to consider are the main purpose for the blinds, what colour and style will match your existing home, and what kind of fabric will suit your lifestyle best.

Custom blinds can transform the overall look of your home. Picture: Supplied

The first thing to keep in mind is if you're looking for blinds that will fit your windows perfectly where no light or heat will escape through unsightly gaps, you've got to pick professionals who will custom fit the blinds for you.



Australia's largest specialists in the business, Carpet Court, will ensure their custom blinds will result in a high-end designer style for your home.

Let's take a look at the top-class blinds on offer at Carpet Court and the pros and cons of each to hopefully help make your decisions more straightforward.

Vertical blinds

If you're looking for a cost-effective, practical option that's also easy to clean and operate, then vertical blinds are your best bet. They're the go-to option for sliding doors and floor-length windows, and they'll suit almost any home décor as they're available in a huge range of colours and fabrics. Just keep in mind that vertical blinds will not block out light 100 per cent, so if that's important in your space, go with a more solid option like roman or roller blinds.

Roller blinds

Roller blinds are a popular selection for modern and traditional homes alike. It's one roll of high-quality fabric attached to an aluminium roller on the ends and will always stay in style.

Perfect if you're looking for privacy or need to block out strong sunlight. Roller blinds are seamless and unobtrusive, so they'll fit in effortlessly with your home creating a sleek look that will also save you money on energy costs.

Roller blinds are a popular selection for modern and traditional homes alike. Picture: Supplied

Plantation shutters

Worth the investment, plantation shutters are super luxurious, even opting for shutters only in the living and dining rooms will significantly boost your home's market value. Their high-quality finish and timeless appeal will stand the test of time and is super-easy to clean.

All you need is a damp cloth. If styles change and you give your interiors a revamp, your shutters will easily come along and pair well with every décor. As a bonus, you'll be able to keep your home cooler in summer and colder in winter and slash rising energy costs.

Stylish plantation shutters can significantly boost your home's market value. Picture: Supplied

Roman blinds

Roman blinds are an elegant and sophisticated way to make a statement with your windows. Depending on your style preferences, you can decide between traditional folds with aluminium battens or more modern options that feature neat, minimal folds. For those looking to add texture, softness and a sense of minimalism to their home, roman blinds are an ideal option.

Roman blinds are an elegant and sophisticated way to make a statement with your windows.