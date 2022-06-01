Times Past: June 2, 1972

A recommendation for the introduction of colleges in the ACT was announced in The Canberra Times on this day in 1972, after an interim report was presented to the Minister for Education and Science, Mr Fraser.
It was proposed colleges would teach fifth and sixth form, the equivalent of years 11 and 12. The report recommended Telopea Park and Dickson High Schools should be converted to operate as colleges by 1976, as well as the opening of two new colleges in Woden and Belconnen. The report said entry to colleges should not be selective, and the move from high school should be easy and no different from the transition from fourth form to fifth.
Colleges would be more suitable to cater to the individual educational needs of students than high schools. The report recognised the different pressures on younger high school children and adolescents, and that their educational needs were not the same as they were facing different stages of development. Colleges would be implemented so students could be given the maximum opportunity for their own individual development in their studies.
