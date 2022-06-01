Times Past: June 2, 1972

It was proposed colleges would teach fifth and sixth form, the equivalent of years 11 and 12. The report recommended Telopea Park and Dickson High Schools should be converted to operate as colleges by 1976, as well as the opening of two new colleges in Woden and Belconnen. The report said entry to colleges should not be selective, and the move from high school should be easy and no different from the transition from fourth form to fifth.

