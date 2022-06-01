The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 2, 1972

By Isabella Gillespie
June 1 2022 - 2:00pm
A recommendation for the introduction of colleges in the ACT was announced in The Canberra Times on this day in 1972, after an interim report was presented to the Minister for Education and Science, Mr Fraser.

