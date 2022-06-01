A man aged in his 70s with COVID-19 died in the ACT on Tuesday.
This follows the death of a woman in her 90s on Monday.
Sixty-four people have died with COVID-19 in the ACT since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 832 new cases reported on Tuesday; 385 from PCR tests and 447 recorded via rapid antigen tests.
In the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday, there were 84 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, five were in the ICU and one was on ventilation. On Monday, the ACT reported a record high number of hospitalisations, with 93 patients, including four in the ICU and two on ventilation
Meanwhile, a new report has found that Canberra's public hospitals were under huge demand even before the Omicron wave hit.
Some ACT public schools have extended remote learning measures as they struggle to have enough staff to operate normally.
Margaret Hendry School has directed students in kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 to learn at home until June 7.
Years 7 and 8 at Namadgi School and years 9 and 10 at Mount Stromlo were meant to have their last day in remote learning on Wednesday, but both schools have extended online classes until the end of this week.
Mount Rogers Primary School students in years 3 to 6, Palmerston District Primary School years 1 and 2 and Kingsford Smith School year 10 students will also be learning at home until at least June 3.
Gowrie Primary School year 5 and 6 students are scheduled to have their last day in remote learning on Wednesday.
NSW recorded 7793 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday.
There are 1548 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 54 in ICU.
Hospitalisation numbers are up on the day before, when 1504 patients were being cared for with 57 in ICU.
Of the new cases, 4608 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3185 came from PCR testing.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
