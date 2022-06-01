The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Two COVID-19 deaths in two days as hospitalisation remains high in ACT

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man aged in his 70s with COVID-19 died in the ACT on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.